As he completes 9 years at Centre, PM Modi says it is 'humbling to receive such affection'

PM Narendra Modi | File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed his appreciation to those acknowledging his nine-year tenure as PM and mentioned that it is always humbling to receive such affection. He also emphasised that it gives him strength to work even harder for the people.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Since morning, I am seeing many tweets on #9YearsOfModiGovernment in which people are highlighting what they have appreciated about our government since 2014. It is always humbling to receive such affection, and it also gives me added strength to work even harder for the people."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is approaching the completion nine years on May 30. The saffron party has won two successive general elections to Lok Sabha under PM Modi.

BJP plans nationwide outreach

Sources revealed on Tuesday that the BJP has decided to initiate a comprehensive nationwide outreach program for a duration of one month commencing on May 30 with a grand rally in Ajmer, Rajasthan, led by PM Modi.

Between May 30 and June 30, the BJP intends to organise approximately 50 rallies across the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheading the efforts and delivering speeches at around six rallies.

Sources also mentioned that the campaign will prioritise BJP's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to be held next year.

Prominent BJP leaders to participate in campaign

Other prominent leaders who will participate in the mass campaign include BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several others.

On May 26, 2014, Narendra Modi was elected as the Prime Minister for the first time, and he subsequently took the oath of office for his second term on May 30, 2019.