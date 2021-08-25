As evacuations continue, India makes it mandatory for all Afghan refugees to have an e-Visa

As the Taliban take over the reigns of the Afghan government, thousands have been left scrambling to evacuate. Not only foreign citizens, countless locals are also making a desperate attempt to exit the country before the Taliban consolidates its position. But those looking to travel to India will have to first obtain an e-visa.

Days after the US announced that it would allow only its citizens, people from other NATO countries, and green card holders to enter from August 23, India has also laid down some ground rules. According to reports quoting the Ministry of Home Affairs, all Afghan nationals must henceforth travel to India "only on e-Visa".

Over the last two weeks, there have been some heartrending visuals and news updates highlighting the plight of Afghanistan's people. Even as some mount a resistance in parts of the country, others have been photographed falling off in mid-air after clinging to the wheels of a plane or jostling in near-stampedes to board a flight.

Some reports suggest that Afghan mothers had thrown their babies over the wire at Kabul airport, requesting foreign soldiers to take them away. And in one rather memorable photo, an US flight left with more than 600 people crammed together in close confines.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 12:59 PM IST