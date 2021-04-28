As COVID-19 ravages India, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi slam Centre; share message of hope

For the last seven days, India has consistently recorded more than three lakh cases daily, with the death toll now crossing the three thousand mark for the first time. In many parts of the country, the healthcare system and available resources totter precariously on the brink of collapse. Against this backdrop, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday took to Twitter with a message of resilience and hope, even as they lashed out at the Centre.
"We shall overcome," wrote Priyanka Gandhi sharing a lengthy letter to address the ongoing crisis. The government, she contended, had "failed us all". But even in this time of crisis, humanity had risen to take up the challenge.
"Helping each other, the common people have shown that there is no need to touch hands to touch someone's heart. Keep helping. Continue to reveal the truth of this blind 'system'!" tweeted Rahul Gandhi.
"There is not a single one of us who has not been affected by this scourge. People across our country are gasping for air, struggling to access medical care or simply to get the next dose of life saving medicine," Priyanka wrote.
Lashing out at the administration, she accused them of letting Indians down "at this time of great crisis" and failing the country. "Even those of us who oppose and fight them could not have foreseen a complete abdication of leadership and governance at a time as devastating as this. In our hearts, we too are still hoping that they will rise up and take steps that are imperative to save lives," she added.
Her letter however continued on a somewhat optimistic note, contending that humanity had weathered many a challenge and that "we must not lose hope". "Every time we have faced a calamity, ordinary people, people like you and me, have come forward. Humanity has never failed us," she added.
