As COVID-19 ravages India, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi slam Centre; share message of hope

For the last seven days, India has consistently recorded more than three lakh cases daily, with the death toll now crossing the three thousand mark for the first time. In many parts of the country, the healthcare system and available resources totter precariously on the brink of collapse. Against this backdrop, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday took to Twitter with a message of resilience and hope, even as they lashed out at the Centre.

"We shall overcome," wrote Priyanka Gandhi sharing a lengthy letter to address the ongoing crisis. The government, she contended, had "failed us all". But even in this time of crisis, humanity had risen to take up the challenge.

"Helping each other, the common people have shown that there is no need to touch hands to touch someone's heart. Keep helping. Continue to reveal the truth of this blind 'system'!" tweeted Rahul Gandhi.