As corona cases surge in Delhi, UP starts random covid19 testing at the Noida-Delhi border

Amid a surge in the coronavirus cases in Delhi, the Uttar Pradesh government has started random Covid-19 testing of people coming from Delhi at the Noida border on Wednesday morning.

Noida, part of the Gautam Buddh Nagar shares the borders with the national capital and has seen a surge in cases since the beginning of November. The district has reported 150 to 330 cases a day this month.

While the Noida administration claims that the decision aims to trace the positive cases and curb the spread of the infection in the district, some people find the move discriminatory.

A few commuters pointed out that Delhi is not testing people coming from Noida then why they have been subjected to this test when they return from Delhi.

Health officials were deployed at two Noida-Delhi borders for testing of people coming from Delhi. Rapid antigen test, which provides results within 15 minutes is being used.

The result is disclosed to the person verbally. The administration says the result will be emailed or sent via Whataspp to the person by the evening.

"The strategy to fight the pandemic is being revised because of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar," Suhas LY, District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar told the media.