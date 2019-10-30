As Cong gears up to attack Modi over economy, Rahul heads abroad for a course

While top Congress leaders will scour the country on Friday to target the Modi government over its management of the economy, Congress’ former President Rahul Gandhi is headed out of the country.

According to a report in The Indian Express, ahead of the national agitation next week, Congress leaders are unsure when Rahul Gandhi will be back in India. Cong sources told the paper that the party had planned 35 press conferences between Nov 1 and Nov 8 and will hit the streets as well.

Rahul, it’s believed, has left the country to attend a course abroad. In his absence the likes of AK Anthony, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik, Manish Tewari and Abhishek Manu Singhvi will address the media.