As 108 minors test positive for COVID-19, here is all you need to know about curbs and guidelines in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Thursday reported 754 fresh Covid-19 cases, of which 108 are below 18 years of age. According the information and public relation department, 438 cases have been detected from quarantine centres, while 316 are local contact cases.

The news comes just days after the government, on Tuesday, revoked weekend shutdown, which was in force in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri, following improvement in the pandemic situation.

A total of 66,688 samples were tested during the past 24 hours in the state and the test positivity rate (TPR) for the day stood at 1.13 per cent.

The state has also reported six deaths due to Covid-19, after 'due completion' of death audit process. Four deaths were confirmed in Khurda district and one each from Cuttack and Jajpur districts.

The Covid-19 death toll in Odisha now stands at 8028.

Rules for frestivals

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines for the upcoming Ganesh Puja. The puja will be conducted indoor under strict adherence to the Covid protocols and without public participation.

There will be no congregation on the occasion of Ganesh Puja. Organisers will have to take permission from the police and appropriate authorities for the puja. Similarly, the organisers will have to ensure that only those who have been fully vaccinated are allowed for the observance.

Only seven persons including the organisers and the priests have been allowed in the puja performed at mandaps, while the number of persons for educational institutions and coaching centres have been capped to 20.

However, there will be no feast or 'Prasad' distribution during the puja.

Height of the idol will not exceed 4 feet that will be ultimately immersed at the artificial ponds created by the BMC, not elsewhere, said the guidelines.

Odisha guidelines

Night curfew has been imposed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m in all urban centres. All business establishments or private officers can now function till 10 p.m. Libraries have been allowed to function.

Malls, cinema halls and other big commercial complexes will also operate normally. Responsibility has been fixed on the manager of the respective complexes on avoiding large gatherings.

The government, however, decided to continue with restrictions on religious, cultural social and political gatherings to avoid crowding. Exhibition and trade fairs will not be allowed during September.

The government is, however, silent on resumption of educational institutions. At present, classes above Class IX, X and XII have been opened. The fresh guidelines would remain in force till October 1.

