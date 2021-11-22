e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 10:08 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal eats dinner with auto driver Dilip Tiwari, invites his family for dinner in Delhi; see pics

Furthermore, Kejriwal went ahead and invited Tiwari's family to eat dinner at the CM residence in Delhi.
FPJ Web Desk
Arvind Kejriwal having dinner with auto driver at his residence | Photo: Twitter Image

Arvind Kejriwal has shown today that he really is the man of people. After an invitation from an auto-rickshaw driver in Punjab to have dinner at his residence, Kejriwal along with AAP MP Bhagwat Mann and LOP Harpal Cheema without delay sat in his auto and went to have dinner at driver Dilip Tiwari's residence where he sat down and had dinner with his entire family.

"Dilip Tiwari invited us from the heart to his house for dinner today. His family gave so much love. Very tasty food. I invited his entire family to eat at my home in Delhi now," Kejriwal said in a Tweet.

"Today in a meeting with Auto/Taxi Drivers, Dilip Tiwari Ji gave us an invitation to have food at his home. We came to their house for dinner, it was very tasty food. I have invited his family to eat at my house in Delhi," CM further said.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 10:08 PM IST
