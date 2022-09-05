Arvind Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann on a 2-day visit to Haryana's Hisar

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, with Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann | PTI

Eyeing upon getting a foothold for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Adampur assembly seat by-election as well as the panchayat and the Zila Parishad (ZP) polls in Haryana, the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal would be on a two-day visit to Hisar in the state beginning Wednesday.

He would be accompanied by the Chief Minister of the neighbouring state of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann.

According to AAP national adviser Anurag Dhanda, who is also organisation in-charge for Haryana, Kejriwal would launch the party’s 'Make Indian Number 1' campaign from Hisar on Wednesday.

Dhanda said that the campaign aims to exhort people to eliminate corruption and work to make the country a global leader given its resources and talent. He added that after Haryana, the campaign would be taken to other states.

Dhanda told FPJ that Kejriwal would also take out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Adampur assembly constituency, which has recently fallen vacant after former Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi quit the party and joined the BJP.

He said that during this event, Kejriwal would exhort people to end the dynastic (family) politics of the former Chief Minister, the late Bhajan Lal—Bishnoi is Lal’s younger son. He further alleged that Bishnoi had joined the BJP in lieu of the settlement of his Rs 200-crore income tax-related cases by the ruling BJP.

The national adviser stated that Kejriwal would also address a gathering of the youths and students and hold a question-answer session with them.

On the question of the AAP’s organisational structure, Dhanda said that the party would have the entire state and district-level organisational set-up in the next two months’ time.

The dates for the above-mentioned polls are likely to be announced shortly.

It may be recalled that the AAP, which had tried its hands in the state in 2014 and 2019 elections, but faced a brutal drubbing even though it registered a landslide victory in the neighbouring Punjab assembly polls held earlier this year.

However, back home, the AAP has also won one seat in the local body polls in Haryana when it won a seat in the Ismailabad municipal committee in Kurukshetra in June this year.