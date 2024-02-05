Arvind Kejriwal Announces Free Bus Travel For Transgender Community In Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal | X

New Delhi, February 5: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, February 5, announced free travel for people belonging to the transgender community in DTC buses. In a video message released on X (formerly Twitter), Arvind Kejriwal said no previous government anywhere in the country did any work for transgenders. The notification regarding free bus rides for transgenders in Delhi will be issued in next few weeks, he promised.

"I am glad to share that the Delhi government has taken a big decision for the transgender community. People belonging to the transgender community will be able to travel without any cost. A proposal will be brought in the cabinet meeting. Once the cabinet approves it, the decision will be implemented," Kejriwal announced in the video message.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader also underlined that the transgender community is largely neglected in the society. This should not happen, they are also human beings and they also have equal rights, he said.

Transgenders In Delhi:

According to the Census 2011, the population of the transgender community in Delhi was 4,213. In order to avail free bus rides, transgenders will have to furnish certificates issued by the revenue department. The Delhi government is already giving free bus rides to women. The free travel scheme for women began in October 2019.

Delhi Govt Initiatives For Transgender Community

The women and child development department of the Delhi government had taken various initiatives for transgender people, including the addition of a "third gender" category in job application forms and the setting up of monitoring cells to protect them from abuse.