Arvind Kejriwal announces Ajay Kothiyal as AAP's Uttarakhand CM candidate: Here's all you need to know about the Indian Army veteran

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced its Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly elections.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that retired Army man Ajay Kothiyal will be the party's chief ministerial candidate in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

"Ajay Kothiyal (retd Colonel) will be the AAP Chief Ministerial candidate of Uttarakhand. Party will develop the State as a spiritual capital for Indians staying across the world. It will also provide employment to youth," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said the decision to pick Kothiyal as the party's CM face was based on the feedback received from people who are fed up with politicians helming the state.

"People here want a break from politicians who have only looted the state. They now want an Armyman as CM who will not spend his tenure filling his coffers but serve them," the Delhi chief minister said.

If voted to power, the Aam Aadmi Party, under the leadership of Kothiyal, will make Uttarakhand the global spiritual capital for Hindus and generate employment opportunities for the state's youth, Kejriwal said.

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are due next year. The Aam Aadmi Party had earlier said that it will contest the elections and raise development issues as part of its poll campaign.

Who is Ajay Kothiyal?

Colonel (retd) Ajay Kothiyal is an Indian Army veteran and has served in the Indian Army for around 25 years. Former principal of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) at Uttarkashi, he played a crucial role in the reconstruction of the areas around Kedarnath Temple after 2013 tragedy. Ajay Kothiyal joined AAP in April this year.

According to reports, he now runs an institute that trains and motivates the local youth to join the Indian army. He was honoured with the Uttarakhand Ratna award in 2016 for his contribution to uplift and provide employment to the youth of Uttarakhand.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 02:22 PM IST