 Arunachal Pradesh: Hardcore NSCN-K-YA Militant Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Longding
Arunachal Pradesh: Hardcore NSCN-K-YA Militant Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Longding

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Assam Rifles personnel recover weapons after a gunfight with NSCN-K-YA militants in Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh | Representational Image

Guwahati, October 26: One hardcore militant belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Khaplang's Yung Aung faction (NSCN-K-YA) was shot dead in a gun fight with security personnel in Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The operation was initiated by Assam Rifles troops on Friday, following specific intelligence regarding the movement of NSCN-K-YA cadres in the area.

During the operation, the militants launched an attack on the security personnel, prompting a retaliatory response that resulted in a gunfight. One NSCN-K-YA cadre was killed in the exchange, and a pistol along with various war-like items were recovered from the scene.

Ongoing search operations are being conducted to apprehend the fleeing militants. Longding district is strategically located, sharing an interstate border with Nagaland, Assam and an unfenced international border with Myanmar.

While other NSCN factions and several Naga militant groups are currently engaged in ceasefire agreements and peace negotiations with the Centre, the NSCN-K-YA remains active in its demands for a sovereign nation for the Naga people.

