Arun Jaitley Death Anniversary: Lesser-known facts about India's former Finance Minister

Former politician and attorney, Arun Jaitley, was one of the most reputed and successful ministers India had. He served as the Minister of Finance and Corporate affairs in India from 2014 to 2019. He was the member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Arun Jaitley was born on 28th December 1952 in Delhi and died on 24th August 2019 in New Delhi at the of 66.

On 29th May 2019, Jaitley had written a letter to Prime Minister Narender Modi, stating his health issues, and hence declining the role of minister in the second term of governance.

24th August 2021, marks his second death anniversary.

Here are some of the facts about him that you should know.

1. Arun Jaitley graduated with the COMMERCE degree BCom from Shree Ram College of commerce in Delhi 1973 and completed his LLB from the Faculty of Law from the University of Delhi in 1977.

2. During the period of internal Emergency, he was under preventive detention for a period of 19 months.

3. He was the prominent leader of the Bihar Movement against corruption launched in the year 1973 by Raj Narain and Jay Parakash Narayan.

4. Jaitley had been a member of the National Executive of Bhartiya Janata Party since 1991.

5. He became the Spokesperson of BJP during the preceding of general Election in 1999.

6. He served as the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha from 2009 to 2014.He successfully introduced the forty fourth amendment to the constitution in India in the year 2002.

7. During his tenure, the government demonized the Rs.500 and Rs.1000 CURRENCY notes. At this time Jaitley oversaw the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Which enabled the country under one GST regime. On June 2017, as a minister of finance he made sure that the rollout of GST is on track.

8. ‘Out Leadership’ recommended Arun Jaitley as one of the Experts and leaders who openly spoke about the LGBT+ issues.

9. On 12th September 2019, Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium was renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium. He was also once the president of DDCA and Vice -President of BCCI.

10. On 28th December 2020, Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a statue of Arun Jaitley at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

On 2020 after his death, he was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest Civilian Award in the field of Public Affairs.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 03:32 PM IST