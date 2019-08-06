Article 370: What is the difference between state and union territory? How is a UT different with and without legislature?

We can say that Union Territories are ruled directly by the Central Government having a Lieutenant Governor as administrator, who is the representative of the President of India and appointed by the Central government. Let us tell you that Union Territories have no Representation in the Rajya Sabha except Delhi and Puducherry.

Difference between UT with and without legislature

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation bill was passed by Rajya Sabha, which aims to redraw the map of the state by bifurcating it into two Union territories. The bill proposes to create a Union Territory for Jammu and Kashmir region and a separate one for the Ladakh region. The proposal signed by Amit Shah says, "There has been a long pending demand of the people of Ladakh to give it the status of a Union Territory to enable them to realise their aspirations."

"Further, keeping in view the prevailing internal security situation, fuelled by cross border terrorism in the existing state of Jammu and Kashmir, a separate Union Territory for Jammu and Kashmir is being created. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be with the legislature," it said.

What is the difference?

A union territory with a legislature will have the power to elect its own representatives. Since Jammu and Kashmir is now a union territory with its own legislature, it will enjoy this power. Ladakh, on the other hand, cannot elect representatives on its own. Since Ladakh is a union territory without a legislature, it will be run as a federal territory led by a lieutenant governor. Besides, as per Article 240, the President of India has the power to make regulations for those UTs that do not have a legislature of their own.

In the case of Jammu and Kashmir, a UT with the legislature, the President shall not interfere in the regulations of the UT from the day the meeting of the legislature commences. However, the President will step in to make the regulations in the governance of the UT if the legislature gets dissolved. With the scrapping of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will have separate Lieutenant Governors.

In India, all the states and three union territories, i.e. Puducherry, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir possess elected legislature and government. There are total nine union territories in India, out of which 3, i.e. Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, and Puducherry, have their elected members and the Chief Minister, as these are granted with partial statehood, by amendment to the Constitution. These two possess their own legislative assembly and executive council and operate like states. The remaining union territories are controlled and regulated by the Union of the country, that’s why they are named as union territory.

After the latest bifurcation, how many states and Union Territories does India has?

There are 29 states and seven Union Territories in India currently. However, after this bifurcation, there will be 28 states and nine Union Territories in the country.

Union territories of India after bifurcation:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Chandigarh

Daman and Diu

Lakshadweep

Puducherry

Delhi

Ladakh

Jammu and Kashmir

(With inputs from Agencies)