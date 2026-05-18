Art Of Living To Host 4-Day UP Mahotsav In Bengaluru With Cultural & Culinary Showcase | X

Lucknow: The Art of Living Foundation will organise a four-day ‘UP Mahotsav’ at its International Center in Bengaluru from May 21 to 24 to mark 45 years of the organisation’s establishment and the 70th birth anniversary celebrations of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government’s tourism, culture and industries departments and is expected to showcase the state’s rich cultural traditions, spiritual heritage and diverse cuisine before a national and international audience.

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According to organisers, thousands of teachers, volunteers, practitioners and families from different districts of Uttar Pradesh will participate in the festival. Two special trains have also been arranged from Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru via Kanpur, Prayagraj and Satna to facilitate the travel of participants.

The festival will feature performances by several noted artists from Uttar Pradesh. Renowned Banaras gharana classical vocalist Pandit Sajan Mishra is scheduled to present a classical music recital, while folk singer Urmila Srivastava will perform traditional folk songs from the state.

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A Kathak presentation by Dr Aarti and her team from Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya is also part of the programme. In addition, Geetanjali and her troupe will stage a Braj Ras performance depicting stories associated with Lord Krishna and the Braj region.

The organisers said the event will also highlight Uttar Pradesh’s culinary traditions through a food festival featuring Awadhi dishes, Banarasi chaat, Braj peda and a range of traditional street food from across the state.

Special sessions on yoga, meditation, stress management and Sudarshan Kriya will be conducted for children and adults during the festival. Separate programmes including Medha Yoga, Utkarsha Yoga and Intuition Process sessions have also been planned for children and teenagers.

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Around 70 children from the gurukul at the Farrukhabad ashram are also expected to participate in the event.

The organising committee described the festival as an effort to promote the spirit of “seva, sadhana and utsav” while bringing together spirituality, culture and community participation on one platform.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)