Arrested Chinese tough spies: Intel officials

Kolkata

The two Chinese nationals arrested earlier this week from the Bagdogra airport in West Bengal appear to be "tough spies on a specific mission", Indian intelligence officials said.

Until late Friday, the two have not broken up and coughed out anything despite persistent questioning, the officials said. "Both pretend not to understand our questions. We are under orders not to use third degree, so they are getting away, but we have to find a way to break them," one intelligence official said.

What worries Indian intelligence is the recovery of two forged Aadhaar cards with Uttar Pradesh addresses.

Meet on Nagaland job quota fails to reach solution

Kohima

The first meeting of the working group on job reservation in Nagaland government services on Saturday could not arrive at any concrete solution, officials said. The meeting chaired by chief secretary J Alam decided the next meeting of the working group would be held on April 21 at Kohima. During the meeting, members from the Civil Society Organisations once again presented their stand with Eastern Nagas demanding 45% reservation in government services while other Naga tribes sticking on to a re-look into the entire system of reservation policy.

Widow of man who died due to negligence of AAI to get Rs50,000

New Delhi

The Supreme Court has given its nod for disbursal of Rs50,000 deposited in its "suitors fund" by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to the widow of a man who had died of cardiac arrest owing to negligence in shifting him to the nearest hospital in Kolkata in 2012. The AAI, under provisions of the Consumer Protection Act has deposited Rs50,000 with the top court while filing an appeal against the Oct­o­ber 7, 2015 order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission which had held its negligence or deficiency in shif­ting the patient to the nearby hospital and directed a Rs10-lakh compensation to the widow.

Telangana IPS officer in soup after controversial oath

Hyderabad

IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar landed in a row after he allegedly took oath with a group of people they would not follow any Hindu rituals and traditions. A video of the official went viral in which he was seen taking oath along with other people strongly affirming their disbelief in the existence of Hindu deities and their traditions. The oath was taken at 'Swaero Holy Month' ceremony on March 15 that he launched at the famous Buddhist shrine at Dhulikatta in the Peddapalli district. “I do not have faith in Gowri, Ganapathi or other Hindu gods. I will not worship them. I do not accept the concept of avatars of God. I will not do Sraadha Karma, nor do Pinda Daan. I will not do anything that is against the principles and teachings of Buddha. I will not consume alcohol. I do not believe in Rama, Krishna. I will not worship them,” the IPS official administered the oath to a group, including children.