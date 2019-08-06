Arrest of Kashmir leaders foolish, will allow terrorists to fill leadership: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Describing the Modi government's "arrest" of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti as "unconstitutional and undemocratic", outgoing Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the Modi government's "short-sighted" action will allow terrorists to fill the leadership vaccum.

"Kashmir's mainstream political leaders have been jailed at secret locations. This is unconstitutional and undemocratic. "It's also short-sighted and foolish because it will allow terrorists to fill the leadership vaccum created by the government of India. The imprisoned leaders must be released," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.