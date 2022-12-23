e-Paper Get App
Army recruits four sports women into Corps of Military Police

The army has recruited four meritorious sports women into the Corps of Military Police as direct entry havildars under its 'Mission Olympics' programme, giving an impetus to its efforts to promote 'Nari Shakti', officials said on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Representational Photo
The Ministry of Defence in a statement also said these four women have accomplished feats in the sporting arena.

The four sportswomen, "Recruit Havildar Sakshi (Boxing), Recruit Havildar Arundhati Choudhary (Boxing), Recruit Havildar Bhateri (Wrestling) and Recruit Havildar Priyanka (Wrestling) have created history by becoming pioneers to represent the Indian Army in women category at National Championship in boxing and wrestling by participating in the 6th Elite Women National Boxing Championship 2022 (19 to 26 December 2022) at Bhopal and Senior National Wrestling Championship (21 to 23 December 2022) at Vishakhapatnam", it said.

"Giving a major impetus to Indian Army's efforts to promote 'Nari Shakti', the Indian Army has recruited four meritorious sports women into the Corps of Military Police as Direct Entry Havildars under it's Mission Olympic Programme," the statement said.

The Indian Army has a long illustrious tradition of promoting and nurturing sports personnel and runs a well-structured programme named 'Mission Olympics'.

Earlier in the year, Summy, an international level sportswoman who excels in 400 m athletics and Jasmine Lamboria, Commonwealth Games 2022 Bronze medalist in boxing were also recruited by the army, it said.

