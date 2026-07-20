Army Joins Rescue Efforts As Floods Worsen Across Assam; IAF On Standby | X @ANI & IANS

The flood situation in Assam continued to worsen on Monday after four days of incessant rainfall, prompting the Army to join rescue operations while the Indian Air Force (IAF) and central forces remained on standby. With rivers overflowing, embankments breached and transport networks disrupted, the state government stepped up relief and rescue measures in some of the worst-affected districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorms and rain were expected across most parts of Assam on Monday. Heavy rainfall has been forecast for Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia, although the intensity is expected to reduce from Wednesday. Low to moderate flood alerts have been issued for Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat, Chirang, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

Floodwaters Tighten Grip Across Districts

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said 580 villages have been affected and more than 10,362 hectares of agricultural land remain submerged across Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat have emerged as the worst-hit districts, highlighting how continuous rainfall has quickly overwhelmed flood-control measures and disrupted normal life. Overflowing rivers have breached embankments, submerged highways and cut off key rail links, making rescue operations increasingly challenging.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state sought assistance from the Army and the IAF as the situation in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat continued to deteriorate. He directed ministers to visit flood-hit areas to oversee relief distribution and coordinate rescue operations. Sarma said the government was committed to ensuring relief reached affected people quickly and that the situation was being monitored closely.

According to the ASDMA, the Jhanji River breached an embankment near Nora Konwar Bailung, inundating nearby villages and washing away houses. In Amguri, floodwaters entered local markets, schools and the temporary civil hospital, disrupting emergency services. In Teok, nearly 12 kilometres of the four-lane highway between Jorhat and Jhanji went under water. The Dikhow River washed away a one-kilometre stretch of road in Nazira and damaged the railway track connecting Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. Rising waters of the Kaliyoni River also entered parts of the Numaligarh Refinery in Golaghat.

Several areas of Guwahati, including Zoo Tiniali, Hatigaon, Panjabari, Beltola Tiniali, Anil Nagar and Nabin Nagar, were waterlogged. The ASDMA said dewatering pumps had been deployed to drain water from affected areas.

Rainfall figures reflected the intensity of the weather system. Sonari in Charaideo received 197.5 mm of rainfall between July 18 and July 20. Kukurmara-Mirza in Kamrup recorded 165.5 mm, followed by Bokakhat in Golaghat with 130.5 mm, Guwahati with 124.5 mm and Mariyani in Jorhat with 122 mm.

The Central Water Commission said the Brahmaputra, Burhidihing, Dikhow, Disang and Dhansiri rivers were flowing above the danger level. Heavy rainfall in neighbouring Mizoram also pushed up water levels in rivers flowing through Cachar and Sribhumi, adding to the flood threat.

Rail Services Hit, Passenger Relief Measures Intensified

Flooding has severely affected railway services across Upper Assam, exposing the vulnerability of transport infrastructure during extreme weather events. With tracks damaged and submerged, authorities have been forced to divert, cancel and short-terminate several trains while arranging alternative transport for stranded passengers.

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A section of the railway track between Mariani and Simaluguri was submerged, disrupting train movement. The Northeast Frontier Railway said several long-distance trains had been diverted and help desks had been set up at all affected stations. Food, drinking water and ticket refunds were being provided to passengers.

The railways arranged buses and other vehicles at Namtiali to transport passengers to Sibsagar Town railway station, from where a special train would take them to Dibrugarh and New Tinsukia, Hindustan Times reports.

Officials said 217 passengers who got down from the Vivek Express at Selenghat were being transported by road to Mariani. Arrangements have also been made for 570 passengers of the Kamrup Express and 490 passengers of the Amritsar-New Tinsukia Express after they detrained at Mariani station.

Several trains, including the Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express, Amritsar-New Tinsukia Express and New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, have been short-terminated. Passenger and intercity services, including the Ledo-Guwahati Intercity Express, have also been cancelled.