Army jawan killed after being hit by boulder near India-China border in Uttarakhand

The jawans were going on foot from Nelang to Harshil when they were hit by the boulder, district disaster management officer Devendra Patwal said, adding they were posted at an Army unit in Harshil valley.

Thursday, August 04, 2022
Uttarkashi: An Army jawan was killed and another injured after being hit by a boulder falling from a hill following a landslide near the India-China border in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, an official said on Wednesday.

Soldier Sukhjinder Singh (23) was killed as he fell into a deep gorge after being hit by the boulder, he said.

The injured jawan has been hospitalised, Patwal said.

