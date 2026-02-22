Army Dog ‘Tyson’ Takes First Bullet, Confirms Terrorist Hideout In Kishtwar

A highly trained sniffer dog of the Indian Army’s 2 Para Special Forces was injured during a counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Sunday, officials said.

The German Shepherd, Tyson, was leading the advance during a joint operation by the Army, J&K Police and CRPF in the Chatroo area when an encounter broke out around 10:30 am. Security forces had launched a coordinated search operation following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants hiding in a mud house at the base of a forested ridge.

As the troops moved closer to the suspected hideout, the militants opened fire, triggering a fierce gun battle. Tyson, tasked with guiding the team, charged towards the target and was struck by a bullet in his leg. Despite being injured, the canine continued moving forward, helping troops accurately locate the terrorists.

Officials said two militants were neutralised in the encounter, including a top commander of the Pakistan-based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, identified as Saifullah, who had previously evaded security forces.

Tyson was later evacuated from the site and airlifted for specialised treatment. Officials confirmed that he is stable and recovering. Security agencies credited the brave K9’s actions as instrumental in the success of the operation.