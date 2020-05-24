Army denies reports of Indian jawans briefly detained by China in Ladakh

The Indian Army has on Saturday denied reports of an Army patrolling party and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel being briefly detained by Chinese forces in Ladakh earlier this week.
The Army said that the reports were inaccurate. News Agency ANI quoted Army sources as saying, "This is not true."
The reports claimed that the Indian jawans were detained by the Chinese forces last week after a scuffle between the two sides in Ladakh.
A senior bureaucrat told NDTV, "The situation became very volatile last Wednesday when a scuffle between Indian jawans and the Chinese resulted in detention of some of our jawans but later they were released."
The bureaucrat also said that the weapons of the ITBP jawans were snatched but were later handed back and the jawans also came back.
A source told India Today, "It was brief detention. They were released soon and weapons were also handed back."
NDTV also quoted a senior official saying that China has erected tents on three different locations along the Galwan river. Both the countries - China and India - have increased deployment of men and have equal amount of presence, he said.
The National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is also getting daily briefings on the situation, the report said.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited Leh, the headquarters of 14 Corps in Ladakh, and reviewed deployment of forces along the Line of Actual Control with China.
He held a meeting with Northern Command chief Lieutenant General Y K Joshi and 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and other officers to know the ground situation on forward locations along the Line of Actual Control.