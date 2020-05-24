Army denies reports of Indian jawans briefly detained by China in Ladakh

The Indian Army has on Saturday denied reports of an Army patrolling party and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel being briefly detained by Chinese forces in Ladakh earlier this week.

The Army said that the reports were inaccurate. News Agency ANI quoted Army sources as saying, "This is not true."

The reports claimed that the Indian jawans were detained by the Chinese forces last week after a scuffle between the two sides in Ladakh.

A senior bureaucrat told NDTV, "The situation became very volatile last Wednesday when a scuffle between Indian jawans and the Chinese resulted in detention of some of our jawans but later they were released."

The bureaucrat also said that the weapons of the ITBP jawans were snatched but were later handed back and the jawans also came back.

A source told India Today, "It was brief detention. They were released soon and weapons were also handed back."