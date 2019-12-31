Army chief General Bipin Rawat pays tributes at National War Memorial, receives farewell Guard of Honor

New Delhi: On his last day in office as the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday paid tribute to martyrs at the National War Memorial here on Tuesday.

General Rawat remembered the brave personnel who had sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation and paid his tributes at the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti'.

He also received his farewell Guard of Honour as the Army Chief at the South Block. General Rawat had taken over as Army chief on December 31, 2016, after superseding two officers senior to him.