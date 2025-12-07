 Armed Forces Flag Day : History, Significance And All You Need To Know
HomeIndiaArmed Forces Flag Day : History, Significance And All You Need To Know

Armed Forces Flag Day : History, Significance And All You Need To Know

Armed Forces Flag Day is observed on December 7th annually to honor martyrs and service members. Initiated in 1949, it fosters patriotism, raises funds for military families, and emphasizes the importance of supporting defense personnel.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
Armed Forces Flag Day | Canva

Armed Forces Flag Day is commemorated every year on December 7 to pay tribute to the martyrs and personnel in uniform who safeguard the country's pride. The occasion was initially celebrated in 1949, following India's independence, to supervise the well-being of defense staff. A panel established by the defense minister resolved to celebrate Flag Day every year on December 7th.

Armed Forces Flag Day : Significance

The importance of Armed Forces Flag Day is found in its capacity to unite citizens and the military, enhancing the connection of patriotism and appreciation. It's a day to commemorate the sacrifices of service members and raise money for the well-being of military personnel and their families.

article-image

Armed Forces Flag Day : Celebrations

The day is commemorated across the country with a variety of activities, such as:

Flag-selling campaigns in schools and workplaces

Cultural initiatives emphasizing the contributions of soldiers.

Circulation of brochures and pamphlets regarding the military.

Campaign to raise funds for the welfare of military personnel and their families.

Fund for Armed Forces Flag Day

The fund was established to oversee and distribute the money gathered during the event. It provides assistance for numerous welfare programs aimed at soldiers and their families, encompassing rehabilitation, education, and financial support.

Why is it called Flag Day?

On this day, people across India are encouraged to donate voluntarily to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. In return, they receive small red, deep blue, and light blue flags, symbolising the Army, Navy, and Air Force respectively. The fund collected is used for:

Rehabilitation of war widows and dependents

Welfare and education of children of martyrs

Medical treatment and support for disabled soldiers

Resettlement of ex-servicemen

