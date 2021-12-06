Armed Forces Flag Day 2021: History, Significance and all you need to know about this important day

Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated every year on December 07 in India. It is celebrated with an objective to collect funds from people for the betterment of the Armed Forces staff just by selling Indian flags, batches, stickers and other items.

It has become a tradition to commemorate this day as an honour to the soldiers, sailors and airmen of India.

History

Immediately after India achieved independence, a need arose for the government to manage the welfare of its defence personnel. On August 28, 1949, a committee set up under the defence minister decided to observe a Flag Day annually on December 7.

The idea behind observing a Flag Day was to distribute small flags to the general population and in return collect donations. Flag Day gains more significance as it considers that it is the responsibility of the civilian population of India to take care of the families and dependents of the armed forces personnel who fight for the country

Significance

The Flag day is mainly observed to serve three basic purposes that is rehabilitation of battle casualties, welfare of serving personnel and their families and resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen and their families.

It is a time for Indians to express their gratitude and appreciation to the current and veteran military personnel of India and to acknowledge those who died in service to the country.

