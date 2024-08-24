 Arghya Sarkar & Recruitment Mantra Honored As Leading Recruitment Consultant At Times Business Awards 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaArghya Sarkar & Recruitment Mantra Honored As Leading Recruitment Consultant At Times Business Awards 2024

Arghya Sarkar & Recruitment Mantra Honored As Leading Recruitment Consultant At Times Business Awards 2024

Under Sarkar's guidance, Recruitment Mantra has become a trailblazer in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). Headquartered in Kolkata, the consultancy offers cost-effective hiring solutions across various sectors, including IT staffing and leadership roles.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
article-image

Kolkata: Arghya Sarkar, Founder of Recruitment Mantra HR Consultancy, has been recognized as the Leading Recruitment Consultant in West Bengal at the prestigious Times Business Awards 2024, hosted by the TIMES OF INDIA Group at JW Marriott Kolkata. This accolade highlights Recruitment Mantra's significant contributions to advancing recruitment practices in the region.

The event, graced by the presence of actor, investor, and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty, celebrated Sarkar's visionary leadership and his company's substantial impact on the manpower recruitment industry. In his acceptance speech, Sarkar expressed his gratitude to the TIMES OF INDIA Group, acknowledging the added responsibilities and challenges that come with such recognition.

Under Sarkar's guidance, Recruitment Mantra has become a trailblazer in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). Headquartered in Kolkata, the consultancy offers cost-effective hiring solutions across various sectors, including IT staffing and leadership roles. By utilizing AI-driven technologies, Recruitment Mantra enhances the precision and effectiveness of candidate screening.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to social responsibility, Recruitment Mantra advocates ethical job search practices by providing free assistance to job seekers. This approach underscores their dedication to promoting equitable employment opportunities and talent development in the region.

FPJ Shorts
SSC CGL 2024 Admit Card Released; Check Important Instructions Here
SSC CGL 2024 Admit Card Released; Check Important Instructions Here
'Man For The Big Tournaments': Fans & Former Cricketers Laud Shikhar Dhawan On His Illustrious Career As He Announces Retirement
'Man For The Big Tournaments': Fans & Former Cricketers Laud Shikhar Dhawan On His Illustrious Career As He Announces Retirement
Kolkata Police Arrest Man Accused Of Attacking Bengali Actress Payel Mukherjee, Damaging Her Car In Southern Avenue
Kolkata Police Arrest Man Accused Of Attacking Bengali Actress Payel Mukherjee, Damaging Her Car In Southern Avenue
Who Is Iman Esmail? Know All About Actress From Pakistani Army Family Set To Star In Prabhas' Fauji
Who Is Iman Esmail? Know All About Actress From Pakistani Army Family Set To Star In Prabhas' Fauji

Arghya Sarkar's inspiring journey from humble beginnings to becoming a prominent HR leader is marked by innovation and perseverance. His initiatives, such as the publication of "Recruitopia" and his influential TEDx talks, underscore his thought leadership in the recruitment field. In addition to serving corporate clients, his firm supports startups and MSMEs, contributing significantly to West Bengal's socio-economic landscape.

The Times Business Awards 2024 not only celebrate excellence but also inspire future leaders like Arghya Sarkar to continue driving innovation and positive change in the recruitment industry. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and inclusivity, Sarkar and Recruitment Mantra are poised to shape the future of hiring practices, making dreams a reality for both job seekers and businesses alike.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: US Citizen Shot Inside His Home As Mother & Son Plead For Mercy With Folded Hands In...

Video: US Citizen Shot Inside His Home As Mother & Son Plead For Mercy With Folded Hands In...

UP: Husband Gives Triple Talaq To Wife In Ayodhya After She Praises PM Modi, CM Yogi For Development...

UP: Husband Gives Triple Talaq To Wife In Ayodhya After She Praises PM Modi, CM Yogi For Development...

Arghya Sarkar & Recruitment Mantra Honored As Leading Recruitment Consultant At Times Business...

Arghya Sarkar & Recruitment Mantra Honored As Leading Recruitment Consultant At Times Business...

Kolkata Police Arrest Man Accused Of Attacking Bengali Actress Payel Mukherjee, Damaging Her Car In...

Kolkata Police Arrest Man Accused Of Attacking Bengali Actress Payel Mukherjee, Damaging Her Car In...

'Imposition Of Emergency Was Sacrilege Of Dharma,' Says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar At Dharma...

'Imposition Of Emergency Was Sacrilege Of Dharma,' Says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar At Dharma...