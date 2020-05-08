Areas under Pakistan-occupied Kashmir now in IMD’s forecast

Agencies

New Delhi

The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre has started including cities under Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in its forecasts, a departure from its earlier format, officials said on Thursday.

The IMD has started including Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, which are parts of PoK, under the Jammu and Kashmir meteorological sub-division since May 5, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the Regional Meteorological Department that gives forecast for the northwest meteorological division of the IMD.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjoy Mohapatra said they have been mentioning areas under PoK under its daily weather bulletin ever since the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir in the two union territories August last year. However, officials said it's now being mentioned explicitly under the J&K subdivision. The­se cities of PoK have now found a place in the overall forecast of the northwest division.