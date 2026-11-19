'Are You Playing Bigg Boss?': Man Assaults Police Officer At Kozhikode Hospital Over Patient Transfer Dispute | Onmanorama's Facebook Account

A police officer was allegedly assaulted by a man accompanying an injured patient at Kozhikode Beach Hospital late Wednesday night following a disagreement over the patient's transfer to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The incident took place around 11:30 pm when Civil Police Officer Jishnu was allegedly attacked by Arjun, a native of West Hill, who objected to the decision to shift his injured friend, Rajeesh, to the medical college hospital.

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Arjun initially got into an argument with the police personnel over the proposed transfer. The disagreement subsequently escalated, with Arjun allegedly pushing Jishnu and twisting his arm during the altercation.

Accused Taken Into Police Custody

Following the incident, Vellayil police took Arjun into custody. Police are also expected to conduct tests on both Arjun and Rajeesh to determine whether they were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.