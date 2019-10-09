Are you endorsing lynching Congress asks RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: The Congress took exception to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on lynching in his address in Nagpur. Its senior leader Anand Sharma wanted Bhagwat to clarify whether he endorses or condemns the illegal killing of innocent and helpless people by the mobs incited by rumours.

In a statement, he said it is not the question of differences in the Indian and European languages but an issue of the fundamental rights of humanity and people of India.

Also, Sachin Sawant, spokesperson of Maharashtra Congress, said, “It’s as much a lie to say, RSS has nothing to do with the lynchings, as its a lie to say, RSS is an anti-casteist cultural organisation which respects the tri-color and the nation.”

He further alleged those who were involved in incidents of lynching, all are followers of RSS ideology. Congress leader and MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor said, “The word means action of a mob attacking an individual without any trial. This is a crime."