 'Are We Nobody?': Pregnant Wife In Car, Bengaluru Man Stages Dharna On Road After Governor’s Convoy Causes Delay - VIDEO
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'Are We Nobody?': Pregnant Wife In Car, Bengaluru Man Stages Dharna On Road After Governor’s Convoy Causes Delay - VIDEO

A man travelling with his pregnant wife staged a dharna on Bengaluru's Old Airport Road after they were stranded for hours in a traffic jam, reportedly linked to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's convoy. In a viral video, he questioned VIP culture, asking, "Is only the Governor a VIP?" The clip, shared widely on X, drew support from many users

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, June 01, 2026, 03:27 PM IST
'Are We Nobody?': Pregnant Wife In Car, Bengaluru Man Stages Dharna On Road After Governor’s Convoy Causes Delay - VIDEO
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Bengaluru: A man travelling with his pregnant wife staged a dharna on Bengaluru’s Old Airport Road after the couple was left stranded for hours in a massive traffic jam, reportedly caused by the movement of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's convoy on Sunday evening.

When the traffic police came to ask the man to get up, he said, "I have work too. My wife is pregnant, and you've stopped us at the signal. Have you blocked the road because of the Governor? The Governor hasn't even come out of the airport yet, but you've stopped us here," he said in Kannada as reported by India Today. "Is only the Governor a VIP? Are we nobody?" he asked.

Netizens React

The viral video has garnered reactions from netizens on X.

"Kudos to that person .. govt should arrange communication skills training for all those police who talked and handled him this rudely .. people are important more than VIPs elected by people," one of the users wrote.

Another user said, "Why we have to this vip culture... Politician should also face the traffic issue then only they will understand the issue of common man."

"Traffic should not be cleared for vip. Then only they will know the citizens pains," a third user suggested.

"Many people should have join that guy," another user said.

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The video has garnered 274.9K views in just 24 hours of posting on X.

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