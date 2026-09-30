Arabian Sea Drug Bust: ICG, Gujarat ATS Seize 526 Kg Heroin, Meth Worth ₹3,000 Crore; 5 Pakistanis Held

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on suspected transnational drug trafficking, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in coordination with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), intercepted an Iranian dhow in the Arabian Sea and seized around 526 kg of heroin and methamphetamine worth more than ₹3,000 crore in the international market. Five Pakistani nationals allegedly operating the vessel were arrested in the operation.

Iranian Dhow Intercepted In Arabian Sea

The operation was carried out on September 25, 2026, following actionable intelligence about the movement of a suspicious vessel. According to reports, the ICG mounted a coordinated sea-air surveillance operation and tracked the Iranian dhow as it sailed west of Lakshadweep.

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The Coast Guard subsequently launched a hot pursuit, intercepted and neutralised the vessel before boarding it. A search of the dhow led to the recovery of the large consignment of narcotics, comprising heroin and methamphetamine.

Five Pakistani Nationals Arrested

The five Pakistani nationals found aboard the dhow were taken into custody following the interception. The vessel, its crew and the seized narcotics were subsequently escorted under armed guard to Mumbai for further investigation.

The arrested crew members are being subjected to joint interrogation as multiple agencies examine the suspected international drug-smuggling network and the intended destination of the consignment.

Initial reports have not disclosed the identities of the five crew members. Details about the precise origin of the drugs, their intended recipients or the wider network allegedly involved were also not immediately available.

Drugs Worth Over ₹3,000 Crore Seized

The seized narcotics have an estimated international market value of more than ₹3,000 crore, making the operation a significant maritime drug seizure. Some reports have cited the recovered quantity at around 510 kg, while Hindustan Times and other reports have put the figure at 526 kg.

The latest seizure comes amid sustained maritime enforcement operations targeting narcotics trafficking through India's waters. The Coast Guard has previously carried out several joint operations with the Gujarat ATS resulting in major drug seizures. Its official records include a 307.5-kg narcotics seizure in April 2025 in a joint operation with the Gujarat ATS.

ICG Calls Operation A Blow To Narco Networks

The Coast Guard described the operation as a strike against transnational narco-smuggling networks, saying such seizures disrupt the financial channels supporting hostile foreign syndicates.

The force also linked its continuing maritime surveillance and interception efforts to the government's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, while reiterating its commitment to maintaining vigilance and securing India's maritime borders.

The five arrested Pakistani nationals and the seized Iranian dhow are now part of a multi-agency investigation in Mumbai, with further details expected to emerge as questioning and legal proceedings progress.