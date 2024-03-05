'Apologise Within 1 Month & Pay ₹3 Crore Fine': Seema Haider's Ex-Pakistani Husband In His Notice To Couple

'Apologise Within 1 Month & Pay ₹3 Crore Fine,' Says Seema Haider's Ex-Husband In His Notice To Couple | Twitter

Seema Haider and her Indian husband Sachin Meena, who came to India from Pakistan via Nepal, have once again landed in trouble after Seema Haider's ex-husband Ghulam Haider sent a notice of Rs 3 crore each to her and Sachin Meena. Ghulam Haider had recently reportedly hired an Indian lawyer to get his children back. According to media reports, Ghulam Haider has also sent a notice of Rs 5 crore to Seema's lawyer AP Singh.

'Pay money, or face legal action'

Reports say that Ghulam Haider's lawyer Ali Momin has told Seema and Sachin to apologize and deposit the fine within a month, otherwise legal action will be taken against them. Earlier, news agency PTI had confirmed that Ansar Burney, a top Pakistani lawyer and human rights activist, had been approached by Ghulam Haider for help in getting the custody of his four children. Burney had told the news agency that after due process, lawyer Ali Momin has been hired and power of attorney has been sent to initiate legal proceedings in India.

Story of Seema Haider

30 year old Seema Haider, Pakistani citizen hails from Sindh province of Pakistan and is the mother of four children. In May last year, she came to India illegally to live with Sachin Meena, who lives in Greater Noida. She had also brought her four children along.

Seema and Sachin came in contact for the first time through online medium. Seema Haider continued to be in the headlines as she was accused of espionage and had to face investigation by security agencies. Seema Haider's ex-husband Ghulam Haider lives in Saudi Arabia.