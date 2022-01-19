'Any party she campaigns for will lose': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari as Mamata Banerjee decides to campaign for Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party

Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to to campaign for Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said "any party she campaigns for will lose" as her "Hindi is not comprehensible" and "her political image is against sanatani".

"I don't know how much Samajwadi Party will benefit from CM Mamata Banerjee's support, as her political image is against 'sanatani'. Any party she campaigns for will lose; her Hindi is also not comprehensible," said the West Bengal LoP.

Earlier on Tuesday, SP vice-president Kiranmay Nanda said Banerjee will campaign for Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll and her party--the Trinamool Congress (TMC)--will not contest the election in that state.

Nanda, who returned from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday, held an hour-long meeting with Banerjee at her residence on the issue.

"The Trinamool Congress will not contest in Uttar Pradesh and will support Samajwadi Party in the fight against the BJP. Mamata Banerjee will hold virtual campaigns along with SP president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow and Varanasi. She will be in Lucknow on February 8 and attend a virtual campaign. She will then will hold a joint press conference with Akhileshji," Nanda told reporters after the meeting.

Describing Banerjee as one of the "most prominent anti-BJP faces" in the country, he said the TMC supremo will also visit Varanasi in February but the date is yet to be fixed.

"She will visit Varanasi for a virtual meeting," Nanda said and noted that most of the campaigns are being held virtually due to COVID restrictions.

The election to all 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 06:25 PM IST