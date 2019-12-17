Anti-CAA protests continue to hit rail, road traffic in West Bengal

Kolkata: Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitators threw stones at a local passenger train, and tried to block rail and road traffic in various districts of West Bengal on the fourth day of protests on Monday.

The Sealdah-Laxmikantapur Local was attacked at Bahadu station in the South 24 Parganas district, and agitators obstructed road traffic in Rajarhat and Chinar Park in the city, forcing commuters to come out of buses.

In the South 24 Parganas district, railway tracks were blocked at Dhapdhapi and Hotor stations. Blockades were put up on highways in Kolaghat, Mahishadal and Tamluk in the East Midnapore district. In Daspur of the West Midanpore district, protestors also burnt tyres on roads. Roads were also blocked in the Murshidabad, Birbhum, Nadia and Howrah districts and several trains were cancelled during the day.