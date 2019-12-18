Anti CAA protest: India snubs Pakistan resolution

It is a thinly-veiled attempt by Pakistan to further its false narrative on the issue of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. It seeks to provide justification for Pakistan’s unrelenting support for cross-border terrorist activities in India.

“The resolution adopted by Pakistan’s National Assembly on Monday makes references to matters that are entirely the internal affairs of India. We categorically reject the resolution as it intentionally mischaracterizes the objectives of Citizenship Amendment Act.

This Act gives citizenship to foreigners from selected countries who are persecuted religious minorities, said the Ministry of External Affairs here in New Delhi in its statement.

The resolution reads the Citizenship Act was against international norms of equality and non-discrimination and International Human Rights Law. This amendment is also against bilateral agreements and understandings between India and Pakistan particularly those on security and rights of minorities in the respective countries, the resolution said.