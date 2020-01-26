Anthem or anathema: Can respect for the national anthem be imposed?

Renowned classical vocalist Shubha Mudgal — a part of the award winning public service film Respect The National Anthem — differentiates between the emotion of Rabindranath Tagore’s words and chest thumping, flag-waving patriotism. Incidentally though the film (which showed a physically-challenged cobbler — whose transistor dial changes and the national anthem starts mid-way at Vindhya Himachal — use a crutch to stand braving the rain. Seeing him, other shoe-shine boys join him) which struck a chord across the world, ran into trouble with some who found it insulting. “They were offended the anthem did not play fully for the officially mandated 52 seconds and wanted us legally charged.” The celebrated composer-singer admits being emotionally overwhelmed when she sings the national anthem, but is at a loss to understand how this emotion can be imposed.

More than imposition, Mudgal can’t get over the second part of the Supreme Court’s order which says doors will remain shut. “Have we forgotten what happened in the Uphaar tragedy? (The ‘patriotic’ multi-starrer based on the 1971 war, Border was playing in the Delhi theatre when a fire broke out killing 58 and leaving 105 injured) And how tragically lives were lost! I shudder to think what will happen in the face of some untoward incident when every second counts.”

All for people coming together to sing Jana Gana Mana, celebrating a diverse India, Mudgal underlines how the versions in theatres have artistes rendering bits which are digitally put together. “How can this be used to then talk of unity in India when artistes can’t come together for the national anthem?” Incidentally, industry insiders remember how bickerings grew into a full-blown slang match between a late ghazal maestro and a classical legend each felt the other was getting more footage in one production. “The two filmmakers Bharata Bala and Kanika Myer were at their wits end over how to manage these inflammable egos,” remembers a recordist who was present. Repeated calls and an email to Bharat Bala did not yield any response.

An hierarchy of patriotism is deliberately created to keep us from highlighting real issues like jobs, cost of living, housing, education and healthcare. Waving the tricolour is a great distraction to divert citizenry from widespread corruption and rising crime — which those in power facilitate. — Manjul Bharadwaj, Theatreperson-director

Jana Gana Mana in films

When Sarim Momin re-interpreted Rabindranath Tagore’— Is Rann Mein Zakhmi Hua Hai, Bharat Ka Bhaagya Vidhaata/ Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat, Maratha/ Ek Doosre Se Ladd Ke Mar Rehein Hain - were used in Ram Gopal Varma’s Rann (2009), the Censors had it edited out. Varma went to the Supreme Court in appeal but it threw his petition out. “No one has a right to tinker with the national anthem,” it ruled.

Outrage over A R Rahman’s Jana Gana Mana (2000) had led to several court cases against the Oscar-awardee. Karan Johar’s use of the national anthem in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, a year later, got a Lucknow resident Pradeep Chandra so worked up, he went to court. He was offended no one stood up when the scene played out. While that case took until January 2016 to get Johar a clean chit, others like Manish Acharya’s Loins of Punjab (2007) took the safe way out with supers warning audiences to stand up when Michael Raimondi’s character sings the national anthem at a reality singing show.