Another youth tortured in Rajasthan for stealing a mobile phone

Jaipur: Close on the heels of the Nagaur incident of thrashing of Dalit youths for alleged theft, another incident of thrashing and inserting an iron rod into the private part of a youth belonging to the minority community for allegedly stealing a mobile phone has come forth from Barmer.

The incident reportedly took place over the alleged theft of a mobile phone. The person accused of stealing the phone was taken by three persons to a food joint where he was stripped, thrashed and an iron rod inserted in his anal parts. They also filmed the incident.

The incident took place in the Tirsangri village of Barmer district on January 29. However, an FIR was registered on Thursdsay after the video of the incident went viral.

According to the FIR registered in the Barmer Rural police station by Murad Khan son of Majna Khan, resident of Trisangri village, his younger brother Mohammad Khan is a driver by profession.

Mohammad was called to a food joint (dhaba) by Moti Singh, Bharat Singh and Hinglaj Dan on January 29. They suspected that he has stolen a mobile phone and beat him mercilessly. They inserted an iron rod into his anus.

“An FIR has been registered under Sections 323, 342, 365, 384 of IPC and investigation has been started. The matter is being investigated and the accused will not be spared. Arrests will soon be made,” said Sharad Choudhary, Barmer SP.