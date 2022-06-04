Another setback for Congress in Punjab as 4 former ministers, Mohali mayor join BJP

In a major setback to the Punjab Congress, six of its prominent leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. This includes four of its former ministers - Dr. Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, and Sundar Sham Arora.
Sitting mayor of Congress in Mohali, Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, who is the brother of Balbir Singh Sidhu, also joined the saffron party.
Moreover, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Bibi Mohinder Kaur Josh and Sarup Chand Singla also joined the BJP today.
Earlier in the day, these leaders were seen with BJP leaders Sunil Jakhar and Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Jakhar, who had recently switched over to the BJP, shared a video of the former ministers sitting with him in Panchkula.
BJP leader Arvind Khanna was also present at the meeting.
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring shared the video on Twitter, said that the 'elite' who enjoyed all the privileges in the party have vacated the space for younger leadership.
"Best of luck for Joining BJP. Grateful that the 'elite' who enjoyed all the privileges in the party have vacated the space for younger leadership from common background," he tweeted.
