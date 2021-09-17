'Another form of God': Union Minister Pashupati Paras lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday

Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Friday deified Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decreeing him the most successful head of government since India gained independence. Wishing Modi on his 71st Birthday, the Lok Janshakti Party leader said that the PM was "another form of God".

"He is another form of God. Nobody has seen God but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in our midst who is seen as God and also decides the country's fate," Paras said, noting that the day coincided with Vishwakarma Puja.

Speaking to reporters at an event organised by his party to commemorate Modi's birthday, Paras dubbed it an "auspicious" occasion. "I think he is present among us as another form of God," he opined, calling him "Bhagwan ke dusre roop" in Hindi.

Speaking about the Prime Minister's work, Paras underscored his divine assertions. Modi, he added, was "god-gifted". The comments have since provoked a mixed bag of reactions online, with many taking potshots at the Minister as well as Prime Minister Modi. Others however were convinced of the truth of his statement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, BJP leaders around the country helped mark the Prime Minister's birthday with a major push to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive. On Friday, India set a record by administering more than two crore doses. The total number of doses administered in the country has crossed 78.72 crore.

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 05:46 PM IST