Ankita Bhandari murder case: SIT in-charge says Vanatara Resort not registered under Uttarakhand Tourism rules

In the latest development in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, it is learned that Vanatara resort, where the deceased was working , was not registered under Uttarakhand Tourism rules, the DIG P Renuka Devi, SIT in-charge said.

While speaking to ANI, she said, "During the investigation, we found that the resort (Vanatara Resort) was not registered under Uttarakhand Tourism rules. So, we've written to the concerned authority to take the necessary action and inform us of the same."

"It was also found that resort (Vanatara) didn't have a fire NOC (No Objection Certificate) either... We also wrote to the court for trial in a fast-track court. Our investigation is going on. We've received some FSL reports and some more are yet to come," the SIT in-charge added.

The murder case pertains to a young girl (Ankita Bhandari) whose body was recovered from the Chilla Canal in Rishikesh on September 24.

The son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, Pulkit Arya was arrested in the case for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation. Besides Pulkit Arya, two more people were arrested in the case.

"The three accused, including the main accused Pulkit, have been handed over to the investigator of the SIT," BP Singh said when Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Ankita Bhandari's parents. The state chief also assured her parents of strict action against the culprits.

Earlier in September, the accused were taken on police remand.