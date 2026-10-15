Ankita Bhandari Case: Rahul Gandhi Urges Murmu To Defer Gautam's Appointment Till CBI Probe Ends

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her to ask the government to reconsider the appointment of Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Sikkim Governor and defer his assumption of office until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completes its investigation into the alleged VIP angle in the 2022 murder of Ankita Bhandari.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his letter, Gandhi said he was shocked by Gautam's appointment while the investigation into the alleged involvement of a VIP in the case remained pending. He also urged the President to intervene, arguing that the appointment could affect the prospects of bringing those allegedly linked to the crime to justice.

Gandhi cites constitutional provisions

Referring to Article 361 of the Constitution, Gandhi argued that a Governor enjoys protection from criminal proceedings during their tenure and that Gautam's appointment could complicate the ongoing investigation. He described an inquiry that could not lead to prosecution as an inquiry “in name only”.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gandhi also referred to Article 74(1) of the Constitution, which allows the President to ask the Council of Ministers to reconsider its advice once. He said he was writing to Murmu as a “last resort” and appealed to her to ensure that Gautam did not assume office until the CBI concluded its investigation.

The Congress leader also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the appointment, alleging that the decision showed disregard for women's safety. He called on the President to consider the plight of Ankita's parents, who have been seeking justice for their daughter.

Rahul, Priyanka meet Ankita's parents

Gandhi's letter comes a day after he and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Ankita's parents, Virendra Singh Bhandari and Soni Devi, at India Gate in New Delhi, where they were protesting against Gautam's appointment.

Ankita's father questioned how Gautam could be appointed Governor while the CBI investigation was still underway. He issued a 24-hour ultimatum, warning of wider protests across Uttarakhand and the country if the appointment was not revoked.

https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/our-daughter-has-received-incomplete-justice-ankita-bhandaris-parents-give-government-24-hours-ultimatum-to-revoke-dushyant-gautams-governor-appointment-video

The family has also demanded that investigators examine the alleged destruction of evidence and retrieve location data and phone records of individuals they believe could provide crucial leads in the case. They have sought access to data from a phone belonging to the main accused, Pulkit Arya.

What is the Ankita Bhandari murder case?

Ankita, 19, worked as a receptionist at the Vanantara resort near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. She was murdered in September 2022 after allegedly refusing pressure to provide sexual services to guests. Her body was recovered from the Chilla canal six days after the murder.

Resort owner Pulkit Arya, the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two other accused were convicted in the murder case and sentenced to life imprisonment.

However, questions surrounding the alleged involvement of a VIP have continued to persist. Ankita's family has named Gautam in its allegations, but the allegations against him have not been established in court. Gautam has denied involvement and initiated defamation proceedings against those accusing him, according to The Indian Express.

The CBI investigation into the alleged VIP angle remains a key issue in the family's demand for justice.