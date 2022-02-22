Anish Khan death: Parts of Kolkata turn into battlefield as police and students clash amid protests

Kolkata: Parts of Kolkata turned into a battlefield after police and Aliah University students clashed while protesting over student leader Anish Khan’s death.

The protesting students of the University took out a protest rally from Park Circus area in south Kolkata to submit a deputation to Minister of Minority affairs Ghulam Rabbani at Writers’ Building.

Following the clash with the police the students changed their route of the protest march and crossing Moulali, Sealdah, Rajabazar visited the College Street area where they were finally stopped by the police.

Anish’s friend Sadikul Rehman said that they will cross all ‘hurdles’ by the police and will submit the deputation to Rabbani.

“The death of a student is a serious issue. The lives of protesting students are also important. The police can stop one day but we will keep on agitating,” said Rehman.

The College Street area in Central Kolkata also turned into a battlefield after police resorted to lathi-charge and stopped the protesting students.

Chanting slogans against the police, some of the students were seen staging sit-in demonstrations before the police arrested them and took them to a prison van.

The police also kept water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Meanwhile, protests were also seen over Anish's death by students of Presidency College and Jadavpur University.

Following the arrest of the protesting students of Aliah University, students of Jadavpur University during the evening also took to streets and burnt a picture of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in front of Jadavpur police station.

A student of JU on anonymity said that the police minister who is also the chief minister doesn’t know the power of students and also requested that the students should be allowed to protest.

“During Hok Kolorob protest by JU, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had seen the dire consequences of what a student can do when they stopped us. This time she should not test our patience,” said the JU student.

On the other hand, candle marches were also seen by the villagers at Amta near the residence of Anish Khan demanding immediate action against the ‘killing’.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 08:52 PM IST