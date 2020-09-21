ANI found some farmers hailing Farm Bills but Twitter isn't convinced

The opposition on Monday continued its protests against the two agricultural bills passed by Parliament on Sunday with farmers in various states, especially in Punjab and Haryana, joining the agitation.

In Rajasthan, as many as 247 grain mandis remained closed in protest against the bills.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, a few days after being cleared by the Lok Sabha.

As many as 10 central trade also announced their support to the nation-wide protest on September 25.

As protests spread, news agency ANI found some farmers in various parts of the country who announced their support for the two bills.

In a story from Kanpur, ANI reported that farmers in the district welcomed the new agriculture reform bills.

"We welcome the farm bill but the central govt should think more about the farmers. They should exclude the role of middlemen & take steps to ensure that farmers don't commit suicide," farmers were quoted as saying by ANI.

