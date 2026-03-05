Angered Over Nitish Kumar’s Move To Rajya Sabha, JD(U) Workers Resort To Vandalism At Party Office In Patna - VIDEO

Supporters of the Nitish Kumar created a ruckus at the office of Janata Dal (United) in Patna on Thursday, vandalising property in protest against the Bihar Chief Minister’s decision to move to the Rajya Sabha.

According to reports, angry JD(U) workers damaged property at the party office and threw plates, vandalising a buffet counter that had been arranged for a feast ahead of the expected arrival of Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar. Visuals circulating on social media showed broken dishes scattered across the premises after the protest.

The unrest comes amid reports that Nishant Kumar may soon enter active politics and could be made the deputy chief minister of Bihar, as the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to install its first chief minister in the state under the alliance arrangement.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar ended long-standing speculation about his political future by confirming that he would contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Kumar thanked the people of Bihar for their support over the past two decades and said their trust had enabled the state to achieve “a new dimension of development and dignity.” He added that since the beginning of his parliamentary journey, he had aspired to serve as a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament.

“Keeping this aspiration in mind, I wish to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time,” Kumar said.

He also assured supporters that his relationship with the people of Bihar would continue and that he would extend full cooperation and guidance to the new government that would be formed.