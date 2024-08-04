Massive Fire Breaks Out In 3 Bogies Of Tirumala-Bound Train At Visakhapatnam Railway Station; Visuals Surface

Andhra Train Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out In 3 Bogies Of Tirumala-Bound Train At Visakhapatnam Railway Station; Video Surfaces |

Andhra Pradesh: A massive fire broke out at the Visakhapatnam railway station on Saturday afternoon involving a train from Korba to Tirumala. The M1, B7, and B6 AC bogies were engulfed in flames. Railway firemen are working to control the blaze, and no casualties have been reported so far, according to an IANS report.

Visuals Show Massive Fire & Dousing Operations Underway

Visuals of the incident have surfaced on the internet showing scenes from the platform where the bogies are seen engulfed in fire. RPF officials and other passengers nearby can be seen engaged in dousing off the blaze. Thick smoke can be seen billowing from the bogies as the massive fire can be seen raging out of the windows.

There are no reports of injuries in the incident as of now.

Andhra Pradesh: A massive fire breaks out at Visakhapatnam railway station this afternoon involving a train from Korba to Tirumala. The M1, B7, and B6 AC bogies were engulfed in flames. Railway firemen are working to control the blaze, and no casualties have been reported so far.… pic.twitter.com/OQTeAupmnK — IANS (@ians_india) August 4, 2024

Similar Incident Reported Earlier

In a similar incident reported earlier this year, a train engine caught fire in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on February 22. The incident, which took place near Joranda Road railway station, led to shutdown of train movement on the route. Joranda Road railway station is a railway station on the Cuttack–Sambalpur line under the Khurda Road railway division of the East Coast Railway zone.

#WATCH | Odisha: A train engine caught fire near Gobindapur in Joranda Road railway station in Dhenkanal district. The reason behind the train catching the fire is unclear. Four fire tenders reached the spot. The electric connection has been shut down in that area and that route… pic.twitter.com/nFIr7086qQ — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

A video from the spot showed flames and black smoke bellowing from the train engine. After the engine went up in flames, the railway authorities took precautionary measures and shut down electric connections in the area. The affected route was closed for other trains too, which was later opened after few hours.