Andhra Shocker: Man Jumps Off Water-Tank, Dies By Suicide Due To Financial Troubles In Jeedimetla; Terrifying VIDEO Surfaces

A shocking video going viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showed a young man jumping off from a water tank and ending his life after facing financial troubles in Andhra Pradesh's Jeedimetla area in the early hours of Wednesday. The shocking video showing the man jumping off the water tank which resulted in his death surfaced on Wednesday (August 21) on X.

The man is said to have taken the extreme step as he saw no way out of the financial troubles. The man leaves behind his wife and young children and was also the sole bread-winner in the family. He has been identified as Ramu.

The man committed suicide when his family was out of town. The family had reportedly gone for a family function in Srikakulam when the man jumped off and decided to end his life.

Disclaimer: The Below Video Contains Disturbing Visuals. Viewer Discretion Advised

The video of the man jumping off from the water tank was recorded on a mobile phone by a person who was standing close to the fence bordering the water tank.

The video showed the man standing at the top of the water-tank all alone. He spreads his arms, pauses for a second and then jumps off the water-tank. A thudding sound is heard as he falls on the ground.

Read Also Andhra Pradesh: 3 Medical Students Died By Suicide

Disturbing Incidents Of Suicide

The suicide video comes a week after a second year BDS student of Narayana Dental College allegedly died by suicide by jumping off from the fifth floor of the college building in the early hours of Tuesday (August 13).

The victim was identified as Pradeep who lived in Anantapur district. The Nellore rural police registered a case in the matter and investigation is underway.