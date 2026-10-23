Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP Alleges Cop Pushed Former Minister Vidadala Rajini To Ground - VIDEO

Former Andhra Pradesh minister Vidadala Rajini was allegedly pushed to the ground by a police sub-inspector near her residence in Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district, triggering a sharp reaction from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

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YSRCP alleges police misconduct

The alleged incident occurred when Rajini questioned the police for preventing YSRCP leader and Yadlapadu ZPTC candidate Pandula Bullabbayi from entering her residence, according to the opposition party.

Sharing a video of the incident on X, YSRCP alleged that Chilakaluripet Rural Sub-Inspector Priyanka pushed Rajini to the ground and attempted to push her towards a sharp-edged stone.

The party claimed that Rajini, its in-charge for the Chilakaluripet constituency, was under house arrest while attempting to distribute B-Forms to candidates contesting the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections.

Restrictions on candidates questioned

According to YSRCP, Bullabbayi, a Dalit leader contesting the Yadlapadu ZPTC seat, was stopped at the gate when he arrived to meet Rajini. She subsequently questioned the police over the restrictions on party candidates entering her residence, the party alleged.

“What crime did Rajini commit? Meeting our candidates? Providing B-Forms? Questioning police restrictions at her own house?” YSRCP asked in its post, accusing the police of acting at the behest of leaders from the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Party demands independent investigation

The party condemned the alleged treatment of Rajini and called for an independent investigation into the incident and its allegations of police interference in the local body election process.

YSRCP also demanded immediate action against the officer concerned and urged the State Election Commission to ensure the safety of its candidates and prevent alleged obstruction during the nomination process.

The party further sought accountability from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the conduct of the police under his government.