Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila has faced criticism from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) over her decision to invite Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu to her daughter's wedding, with party leaders alleging that her gesture goes against the political legacy of her father, YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

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Former Proddatur MLA and YSRCP leader Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy questioned Sharmila's cordial ties with Naidu, citing her father's longstanding political rivalry with the TDP leader. He also accused her of remaining silent over alleged insults directed at YSR and his family by TDP leaders and claimed she had worked against YSRCP's electoral prospects in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Wedding invitation sparks political controversy

The controversy erupted after Sharmila met Naidu on November 15 and invited him to the November 25 wedding of her daughter, YS Anjili Reddy, and Somala Raghuram Reddy.

Sharmila defends invitation as family courtesy

Defending her gesture, Sharmila said inviting an elder to a family wedding should not be portrayed as political proximity. She also recalled that YSR had invited Naidu to family weddings.

TDP leader Nara Lokesh backed Sharmila, calling the invitation a matter of courtesy and culture, while criticising the newspaper report questioning her relationship with Naidu.