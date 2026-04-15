Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: 5 Killed, 20 Injured In House Explosion In Sri Sathya Sai District Linked To Illegal Detonator Storage

Deadly blast in Sri Sathya Sai district leaves multiple casualties as authorities probe illegal storage of explosives | IANS

Amaravati, April 15, 2026: Five people were killed and 20 others injured in an explosion at a house in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred in Kummaravandla Palli village of Kadiri mandal.

Explosion destroys house, damages nearby structures

Detonators and gas cylinders, stored in the house of a worker, exploded, demolishing the entire house. Some adjoining houses were also damaged in the huge explosion.

Casualties and injuries reported

At least five people died in the explosion, while 20 others were injured. The injured were admitted to a government hospital, where the condition of 12 of them is stated to be critical.

Rescue operations underway

Fire-fighting personnel and police rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations. Four detonators were reported to be stored in the house.

Probe initiated into illegal storage

Police registered a case and took up an investigation. The explosives and gas cylinders were reportedly stored illegally in the house.

Ministers express grief and order assistance

Home Minister V. Anitha has expressed shock over the incident that claimed five lives.

She spoke to Sri Sathya Sai district Collector and Superintendent of Police to gather details regarding the incident.

శ్రీసత్యసాయి జిల్లాలో,కదిరి రూరల్ మండలం కుమ్మరవాండ్లపల్లి గ్రామంలోని పేలుడు ఘటనలో పలువురు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురి చేసింది. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. ఘటనపై జిల్లా కలెక్టర్, ఎస్పీలతో ఫోన్లో మాట్లాడి వివరాలు అడిగి తెలుసుకున్నాను. గాయపడిన… — Anitha Vangalapudi (@Anitha_TDP) April 15, 2026

The Home Minister expressed profound grief over the incident and termed the death of five persons as tragic.

She directed that the best medical care be provided to those injured in the accident. She asked to immediately expedite relief operations. Anitha assured the families of the victims that the government will extend them all possible help.

శ్రీసత్యసాయి జిల్లాలో జరిగిన గ్యాస్ సిలిండర్ల పేలుడు ఘటన తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతిని కలిగించింది. ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. గాయపడిన వారికి మెరుగైన వైద్యం అందించాలని, ఘటనపై పూర్తిస్థాయి విచారణ జరిపి బాధ్యులపై కఠిన చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని అధికారులను ఆదేశించాను.… — Kinjarapu Atchannaidu (@katchannaidu) April 15, 2026

Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu expressed deep anguish over the horrific incident. He directed officials to provide advanced medical care to the injured in the incident.

Orders have been issued for specialised medical teams to closely monitor the 12 individuals currently in critical condition.

Administration orders inquiry

The district administration responded immediately to the incident and has accelerated relief operations.

According to an official release, orders have been issued to conduct a full-scale inquiry into the storage of detonators at the site.

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The minister asked officials to take strict measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future. He assured the affected families that the government stands firmly by them.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)