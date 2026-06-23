Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: 2 Workers Killed In Fire At Dakshin Energy Plant In Anakapalli | Video | X

Amaravati: At least two workers were killed in a fire accident at Dakshin Energy company in Anakapalli district's Parawada Pharma City on Tuesday.

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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed sorrow over the death of two workers.

Immediately after the fire accident, officials informed Naidu that two fire tenders from the pharma city and another from Parawada doused the flames, said an official press release.

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"Naidu expressed sadness over the fire accident at Dakshin Energy in Anakapalli district's Parawada Pharma City. The CM felt sad over the death of two workers in this incident," it said.

Naidu enquired with officials about the circumstances of the fire accident and directed them to provide better treatment to the injured workers.

Likewise, he instructed officials to stand by the victims' families.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)