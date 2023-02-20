e-Paper Get App
Andhra Pradesh: TDP's Nara Lokesh temporarily suspends padyatra after passing away of cousin Taraka Ratna

IANSUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Nara Lokesh | Facebook/TDP
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh has temporarily suspended his ongoing padyatra in view of the passing away of his cousin and actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna.

Lokesh, whose 'Yuva Galam' padyatra was passing through Srikalahasti constituency in Chittoor district, stopped the foot march on learning about Taraka Ratna's death on Saturday night and left for Hyderabad.

Lokesh, son of TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday paid their last respects to Taraka Ratna at the latter's house at Mokila in Rangaeddy district near Hyderabad. He was accompanied by his wife Brahmini.

The actor had collapsed due to massive cardiac arrest during Lokesh's padyatra in Kuppam constituency on January 27.

He was first taken to a local hospital and was later shifted to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bengaluru, where he succumbed after battling for life for 23 days.

Taraka Ratna's last rites are to be performed in Hyderabad on Monday.

Lokesh may resume the padyatra on Tuesday.

Actor Taraka Ratna suffers cardiac arrest, faints during Lokesh's padyatra
